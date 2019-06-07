Sometimes in politics, it is all too easy to live inside a bubble, where most of the people you deal with on a daily basis tend to reflect your own beliefs and the echo chamber frequently dampens the sound of those on the outside.

The same can be said for many people just going about their daily business, living their lives, who often get their news piecemeal and one-sided by those with a stake in dispensing inaccurate information.

Recently, I had an opportunity to bridge that gap a bit when I met with a group of young parents in Waterdown who had reached out to me with concerns about the proposals our government is making, particularly in education and health care. The host and her husband graciously welcomed me into their home, where we held what I found to be an energetic discussion on the issues, which was respectful and informative.

I explained how our government inherited a massive fiscal challenge. The previous government left us with a $15-billion deficit. When we came to office, the government was spending $40 million more a day than it was receiving in revenue. Ontario currently has the largest subnational debt in the world, and we are spending $1.5 million every hour servicing that debt. By any measure, those numbers are just not sustainable, and I suggested that no responsible person would run their household that way and no responsible government should either.

There were reasonable questions about how the government is proposing to fund education and health care, both matters of great concern to people with growing families.

I spoke about the need to ensure taxpayer’s dollars are spent wisely at every level of government, and that yes: our government is encouraging school boards and health systems to seek more effective ways of maximizing every dollar spent.

We believe this can be done without cutting services and by finding efficiencies within often-bloated administrations more interested in protecting their turf than facing reality.

In the end, I think we found some common ground on these issues, but perhaps more importantly, we connected on a human level — as parents who want the best for our families and who want to know that the services we depend on will be there for them now and in the future.

— Donna Skelly is the member of provincial parliament for Flamborough-Glanbrook and the parliamentary assistant to the minister of economic development, job creation and trade.