If we all shop at the same garden centres, why don’t our gardens look the same? While the plants we use make a definite statement in our gardens, the overall design plays a much more prominent role.

A garden’s design is influenced by the style you wish to achieve. Are the lines rigid and symmetrical or flowing and casual? Is it a shady woodland or a sunny border? A jumbled English cottage garden or a manicured Japanese garden?

There are many factors to consider before you begin thinking about which plants to include. In fact, selection of plants is the last step in designing a garden, after the overall style, shapes, forms, textures, and colours have been established.

So how do you find your garden style? Where do you look for inspiration? With so many garden tours and open gardens these days, there are innumerable opportunities to gather good ideas. Garden visitors often capture these ideas with photographs.

But how do you distil your photos down and select inspiring ideas to incorporate into your own garden, while still employing good design principles and adhering to your style? This requires careful editing to ensure your garden remains cohesive.

Jim Charlier, an avid promoter of open gardens, former president of Garden Walk Buffalo, and author of the book Buffalo-Style Gardens, has become quite an expert at effectively assimilating ideas from other gardens into one’s own. He has also witnessed the evolution of a unique style of gardening in the Buffalo area.

To learn more about the style that has captured Buffalo gardeners’ hearts, and gain inspiration for your own garden style, join us at the next meeting of the Flamborough Horticultural Society on Wednesday, June 19 at the Parish Hall of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 715 Centre Rd., Waterdown.

Refreshments and friendly conversation at 7 p.m., meeting at 7:30 p.m. Guests are warmly welcomed.

— Kathy Steel is communications copywriter for the Flamborough Horticultural Society, which meets on the third Wednesday of the month. For details, visit our website at https://gardenontario.org/society-listing/entry/524/, email flamhort@hotmail.com or call 905-690-6325.