CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Reach out to a special friend. Plans made for late in the day or Sunday will work well. In the morning, handle some shopping or a financial matter. No matter what you do, keep to your budget. Tonight: Let it all hang out.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Toss yourself into a favorite pastime for most of the day. You don't need to make excuses; you just need to do what you desire. Invite a favorite person to join you. Purchase a token gift for this person. Tonight: As you like it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Change gears; move forward with a project. Your focus on this particular happening could involve a surprise or birthday gift for a close loved one. In the late afternoon, meet up with friends. Tonight: You seem to draw a lot of activity!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Honour a fast change. You could feel as though you need to do something in order to achieve a certain goal or make a loved one happy. You'll do what you can. In the late afternoon, take a long nap. Tonight: Make it exclusive.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might be on call at work, or an older relative could need your help ASAP. Whatever demands your attention in the daytime will clear up by late afternoon. At that point, your weekend becomes yours. Tonight: A spontaneous party erupts where your friends are.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Handle a personal matter. You could smile more than you usually do. You eye the possibility of meeting halfway with a friend who lives at a distance. You love the idea of a change in scenery. Take off immediately; otherwise, a call could come through. You'll be needed. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Relate directly to an older person you care a lot about. How this person handles you and what he or she shares could be a strong readout of his or her feelings about you. Invite a friend to try out a new restaurant or haunt. Tonight: Follow the music.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Allow others to call the shots. You generally aren't a person who wants to stand back or be passive. At this time, if you let another person dominate, you'll be better off and a lot happier. Tonight: Be willing to experiment. Try a new spot.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You could be in the position of needing to change plans because of a responsibility or demand that falls in your lap at the last minute. Instead of being grumpy, go with the flow. Tonight: Finally, time for you.

BORN TODAY: Former first lady Barbara Bush (1925), musician/fashion designer Kanye West (1977), architect Frank Lloyd Wright (1867)

