Summer finally seems to be right around the corner.

I want to recognize the struggles that this spring's weather has imposed on our farmers. Fields are wet, and the days slip away for planting and growing. We're thinking of them.

City staff continue to work with the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Advisory Committee, as well the rural councillors, to create a bylaw that will complement the anticipated provincial legislation, which we hope will regulate who brings what into our rural properties — notably fill.

Buskerfest was a smashing success this year, as bumper crowds enjoyed outstanding international buskers, merchants wares, food galore and stunning weather. Thanks to the Dundas Downtown BIA for their work to bring this great entertainment to our community, year after year.

In addition, Governor's Road construction is well underway and I am advised that it is right on schedule. This was a two-year project, as Phase 1 installed new water mains on the north side of the road, while this year's project will add new sidewalks and protected cycling lanes on the south side.

Of course, this work adds to the congestion on Governor's Road and the residential streets that circumvent it.

Please remember that these are usually quiet neighbourhoods, and some streets have no sidewalks; extra caution is required.

I know that letting your dog run free on the trails is enjoyable, however your pet must be leashed — please be considerate.

Some folks are frightened, others may be allergic or cannot control your dog when he or she leaps excitedly.

As well, other dogs may not appreciate your animal's version of friendliness. All dogs must be leashed unless they are confined to a yard or are enjoying a designated leash-free or off-leash dog park.