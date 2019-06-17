Happy Seniors Month and Happy Pride Month!

There is no shortage of local events for people of all ages, abilities and loves to celebrate together.

A quick announcement: the Flamborough Seniors Centre will be operating out of Harry Howell Arena from June 25 to Sept. 4 while a new accessible washroom is installed. For questions or information about programs, call 905-546-2424, ext. 6315.

Flamborough Connects received a New Horizons for Seniors Grant to bring social and educational programming to rural and isolated seniors. Feedback from a survey of topics indicated local seniors want to know more about many health and safety issues, including the use of cannabis.

On June 26, Flamborough Connects will be hosting a Lunch & Learn featuring David Greb, director of continuing care at Canopy Growth, who will be presenting Let’s Talk About Cannabis: Cannabis Use for Seniors, at the Rockton Agricultural Society. To register, call the Flamborough Connects office at 905-689-7880.

Registration and pledges for the Flamborough Paint Challenge — also on June 26 — are well underway. This is a wonderful event that is inclusive of everyone of all abilities, to run, walk or roll through Joe Sams Park and get powder-painted a rainbow of colours as you navigate — or avoid — a series of obstacles. Registration includes a T-shirt, barbecue, entertainment and a great time with others, to support Flamborough youth mental health.

To register, pledge or volunteer, visit www.focusonthe40.ca/fpc.

To round out the month of fun and ring in Canada’s biggest day of the year, Waterdown’s Oh Canada Ribfest, sponsored by the local Rotary clubs, will run from June 28 to July 1.

Go for the ribs and stay for the live music, vendors in the Rotary Marketplace and family activities. All proceeds go to projects sponsored by the Rotary clubs of Flamborough AM and Waterdown. For more information and to volunteer, visit www.ohcanadaribfest.ca.

It's a happy coincidence that this month not only celebrates those who add richness and diversity to community, but that there are fantastic events and activities geared specifically to bring individuals and community together. Enjoy!