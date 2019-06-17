Please take precautions with ticks this summer when visiting wooded areas or areas with tall grasses and bushes — including gardens and parks.

Lyme disease is an important issue in Flamborough as much of southern and southeastern Ontario is now considered an estimated risk area for Lyme disease. Hamilton Public Health works very closely with Public Health Ontario, the Public Health Agency of Canada and many experts in the field to ensure that science and research are incorporated into best practices. Please remember to:

• Cover up as much as possible: Wear closed-toed shoes, long-sleeved shirts, long pants tucked into your socks

• Light-coloured clothing is best to wear so it’s easier to see ticks

• Use an insect repellent, or bug spray, that says “DEET” or “icaridin” on it. Always read the label for directions on how to use it

Good news, the Flamborough Chili Fest is back!

The Flamborough Women’s Resource Centre (FWRC) is recruiting volunteers for the annual Chili Fest fundraiser, which will take place this year Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Waterdown Legion.

Local restaurants serve varieties of chili for everyone to taste and vote for best tasting, best decorated etc. to raise funds directly for women in Flamborough.

This is a great volunteer opportunity, especially for students to get a head start on volunteer hours. Contact coordfwrc@intervalhousehamilton.org to sign up.

There are many community events on this Canada Day weekend in Flamborough. Please join me at Waterdown’s Oh Canada Ribfest June 28 to July 1 at Waterdown Memorial Park — great food, family fun activities, live music, Canada Day fireworks on June 30 at dusk and more.