Hamilton, it seems, is one of Canada's top cities for having something on the side, and we're not talking cole slaw.

The famous/infamous dating website Ashley Madison, for in-relationship people with a blind spot for the seventh Commandment, has come up with an Infidelity Hotlist.

It rates Canadian cities by the highest number per capita of what Shakespeare called bedswervers. Spousebreaks. Lane-jumpers. What the more judgmental might call "cheaters" or "adulterers."

Ashley Madison put Hamilton at Number 5. Number one? Our close neighbour Guelph. Guelph? Yes, Guelph. Maybe it's all that animal husbandry.