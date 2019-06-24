CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Decide to make important calls early in the day. You might hear news or have an opportunity to test out an idea that could bring benefits. The feedback that you receive will be worth considering. You have time to mull over the pros and cons. Tonight: Relax, then decide.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Investigate the financial implications of a project or offer. Ultimately, you'll be responsible for most, if not all, of the costs. Discuss this matter with those in charge. You'll be pleased to see an associate step up to the plate. Tonight: As you like.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You'll see a personal situation from a different perspective. How you handle a personal matter could radically change because of the other party and his or her actions. Take in what you're seeing, but don't make any radical decisions yet. Tonight: Just don't be alone.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your ability to move past a problem astounds many people. Once more, you're challenged. Remain secure. You might not have an immediate solution, but you will reach an answer in the near future. Tonight: Do errands.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

To find solutions, tap into your imagination. No matter how you plan to handle a problem, you'll most likely be successful. Refuse to isolate yourself. Answers pop up through contact with others. Tonight: Making the most of the moment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Getting going can be difficult or challenging. If you can, you might be very happy with calling today a lazy day. Sometimes, a break from your routine provides many positive results. Tonight: Do as you like.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You're likely to say what's on your mind without getting bogged down in details or becoming concerned about someone else's reaction. If you maintain your openness, you'll ultimately create an easier platform for discussion. Tonight: Know when to call it a night.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be working through a question that involves your budget. Finding the appropriate solution or path might take a talk or brainstorming session with several more-experienced people. Make no commitments just yet. You'll know when to make a move. Tonight: Do an errand or two.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Someone might find you confusing. Communicate with others in a meaningful way. For example, look at how each individual communicates, and follow their style. You could find that you become far more successful and draw more positive results. Tonight: Go for what you want.

BORN TODAY: Actress Minka Kelly (1980), co-founder of Disney Studios Roy Disney (1893), Roman Catholic Saint John of the Cross (1542)

