It’s like we’ve mastered big-time sports and cultural events in Ancaster!

Thank you everyone for helping put(t) Ancaster on the international map after playing host to the 2019 RBC Canadian Open at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club. As champion Rory McIlroy said, “It’s been awesome. I’ve had a wonderful reception from everyone.”

The overwhelming success of the tournament featured world-class competitors, excellent entertainment throughout the weekend, and community volunteerism at its finest. I want to say a special thank you to Tourism Hamilton, Golf Canada, Hamilton Paramedic Services, Hamilton Police Service, and our public works crews, for ensuring the players and visitors to our city enjoyed a tremendous welcome. We should all feel proud about welcoming the world to our community.

I also want to give a shout out to Aaron Gerrard and the Heritage Days committee volunteers who contributed last week to another successful Ancaster Heritage Days. In this, its 40th anniversary, the organizers put on another fantastic event to showcase Ancaster history as one of the oldest municipalities in Ontario.

Speaking of what makes Ancaster unique, I want to say how proud I am to have just been appointed chair of the board of directors of the Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA), the area’s largest environmental management agency dedicated to the conservation and enjoyment of watershed lands and water resources.

As a member of the board for the past 13 years — and before that during my time as a councillor for the then Town of Ancaster — I am looking forward to the opportunity to help guide the HCA through challenging issues, particularly around public use and parking at our world-class attractions throughout the region.

Finally, I want to pay tribute to Peter Lindley, affectionately known around Ancaster as “Pickin Pete.”

While the owner of Lindley Farms, Peter loved Ancaster and was so generous in his time and support of agricultural initiatives in our community and was a leader in land-use programs.

I counted on Peter often for farming advice and will miss his voice and passion around good public policy dealing with agricultural and land-use matters. Our condolences to his family.

If you need to reach me for any reason, please contact my office at 905-546-2704. You can also contact me by email at lloyd.ferguson@hamilton.ca.