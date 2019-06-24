We received information this past week that three men and a woman have been going door-to-door in the Waterdown area asking for donations to our pet charity.

They visited one home twice in one day and once again the following day. This is a scam. We have never in the past 25-plus years solicited funds in this manner.

By the time this hits the local paper we will be up and running in our new location, 1269 Centre Rd., approximately 10 minutes north of Waterdown.

Our four-by-eight-foot sign is now up and visible from the road, just south of the 8th Concession East. A fabulous, serene country setting with lots of room for all our feline friends.

It certainly has been challenging moving many cats and kittens, all while completing renovations galore. A special thanks to all the volunteers that have helped with this transition.

We now boast a full kitchen, washroom, laundry room, office, special kittens-only room, bright and airy cat rooms, an isolation room for those furry friends feeling under the weather, several storage rooms and to top it all off, a gift shop of new and slightly used items.

Granted, it will take a few weeks to get all sorted out and everything in its place, but a dream come true for Animal Adoptions.

We have had a licensed carpenter, plumber and electrician to make certain all work done is up to code. Volunteers have literally spent days at the facility while all these renovations were taking place. Great job, Carol!

We certainly had outgrown our location at 16 Mill St. N. I had been searching for the past year for a new spot in town. There was nothing available and had there been, it would have been well above our means.

This move, although necessary, has been an expensive undertaking. We welcome all donations. Tax receipts are issued for all donations of $25 and over.