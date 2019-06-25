It’s about trust. Our relationship with our readers is built on transparency, honesty and integrity. As such, we have launched a trust initiative to tell you who we are and how and why we do what we do. This column is part of that project.

A day in the life of a newspaper reporter can best be described as unique.

Our journalists are tasked with covering all aspects of the community and they do so with one goal in mind: to keep readers informed.

Whether it’s gathering information about an upcoming event or a contentious issue at city hall, reporters and photographers work diligently to obtain information that will keep the community in the know.

We pursue stories in the public interest, including tragic events in our community.

Reporting on tragedies is never easy. And we sometimes face criticism from the public for doing so. What’s important to remember is that these stories give a voice to the suffering.

In the case of fatalities, we look to identify the victims and reach out to their loved ones in an effort to put a face to what would otherwise be a statistic.

Believe me when I say that making that phone call is a daunting task for any reporter. Grieving families may be eager to talk, or may be disgusted by the call. No matter the response, it is important that we provide them with an opportunity to share their story.

Thankfully disasters don’t happen often in our community. However, when they strike it’s all hands on deck in the newsroom. Information is often fluid in these situations, changing by the minute or the hour. Our stories take readers to a place they can’t go on their own and help them understand what happened and, most importantly, why they happened.

As a trusted source of local news, the Review team prides itself on informing the community. We don’t sugarcoat the situation nor do we embellish the details. We give you the facts as we know them. Unfortunately, the truth isn’t always pretty.