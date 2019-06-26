It will be 50 years on July 20 since Apollo 11 lifted off and humans first stepped on the moon.

It was an incredible feat that was accomplished with some amazing Canadian talent.

Hamilton-born Dr. Dwight Owen Coons was a key member at NASA for the Gemini and Apollo space programs as deputy medical director.

On Jan. 27, 1967, he received the worst possible news a flight surgeon could hear: fire swept through the Apollo 1 command module, killing the three-man crew.

Coons was born in 1925 and graduated from the University of Toronto medical school. Later he joined the Royal Canadian Air Force as a flight surgeon and became interested in space medicine before it existed as a discipline.

Owen Maynard from Sarnia was chief of systems engineering for the Apollo 11 spacecraft. A few days before its July 16, 1969 launch, he was inspecting the lunar module, named the Eagle, that would carry the first humans to the moon. He was acknowledged by NASA as the person most responsible for its design.

Here are July stargazing events, which are listed in the Hamilton Amateur Astronomers calendar.

July 9: Saturn is at opposition and at its closest point to the Earth. It can be seen all night rising in the east at sunset and setting in the west at sunrise.

July 13: The moon is close to Jupiter in the evening sky.

July 16: The full moon is very close to Saturn before sunrise in the dawn sky.