Happy Canada Day. It’s been a great week of activities to launch summer 2019, with so much more to come!

As part of Flamborough Connects’ New Horizons project to bring educational programming to rural and isolated seniors, our senior co-ordinator Tara Ruskin will be facilitating some technology workshops in rural areas of Flamborough over the summer.

Registration will be limited, and scheduling and locations will be based on registration. These workshops are free and adapted to small groups. Bring your own device — smartphone, tablet, iPad or laptop. Call the office to register at 905-689-7880.

The 2019 Flamborough Paint Challenge was a huge success.

Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly and Ontario Trillium Foundation volunteer Angela Verrier joined us to recognize the Trillium Seed Grant that Flamborough Connects and Healthy Communities — Healthy Youth received to support the development of the What’s Your Path Flamborough Youth Hub.

We are now asking for feedback from youth and parents/caregivers, to identify key areas of focus. Please take our survey by visiting the Flamborough Connects website at www.flamboroughconnects.ca

Our summer youth opportunities program is still underway. Are you a youth looking for local opportunities, or someone needing some extra help? Get in touch with our youth opportunities co-ordinator Laura to post a gig or find out what’s available: laura@flamboroughconnects.ca. This year we are encouraging employers to post jobs, and youth to register and apply for opportunities, through the www.gigitmarketplace.com platform.

Gigit is a locally based platform for short-term gigs, volunteer opportunities, events, etc. It’s “One app. Endless possibilities.”

For every opportunity posted and completed through the platform, Gigit will donate $5 to Flamborough Connects as part of their Gigit to Give it campaign. It’s easy, and it’s free.

Finally — in collaboration with Eagle’s Nest Association of Waterdown — the Turkstra charity barbecues are running every Friday until the end of August. Forget making a lunch on Fridays and join us and Waterdown Turkstra Lumber for a delicious burger, sausage or hotdog and a drink. Every purchase goes to support Flamborough Connects and Eagle’s Nest programs.