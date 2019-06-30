I love attending as many graduations as I can and seeing our students walk across the stage with a mix of enthusiasm and apprehension, which is exactly how I feel as I try to decide what I will say in my speeches.

I’ve learned to keep my speeches short as I’m just the warm up act. This year, I turned to one of my favourite Disney movies, recently released to the big screen, for inspiration. It’s not the “Whole New World” theme in Aladdin, although I did use it to describe high school, where there are new adventures awaiting, new experiences, new friendships and yes, new challenges.

What I wanted students to think about was the idea of having access to great treasure. I hoped to make our young people realize that they already had access to one of the greatest treasures — knowledge! It’s a valuable commodity that will do more for their future than gold ever could.

We all have it and we need to share it with youth. Help them find it. It could be in a classroom, online, in a book, at work, meeting new people — anywhere! Use teachable moments to show them how they will build it with every decision they make — especially the bad ones — through every risk they take, through every relationship, even those that don’t work.

Like all treasure, they can either bury it, knowing it’s there and maybe one day they’ll use it, or they can invest it. They can share it with others, use it to change who they are and how they treat others, change their community, and change their world. If they use it wisely, they can watch it grow.

Finally, when it comes to treasure, we need to remember what’s important: treasure these moments because unlike knowledge, they won’t last forever.

So go on a treasure hunt together, “It’s a whole new world!"

— Penny Deathe is the community youth development co-ordinator for Healthy Community-Healthy Youth Flamborough.

