As we head into the long, humid days of summer, I’d like to take a moment to reflect on our government’s first year in power.

To say it’s been an extended roller coaster ride would be an understatement. We entered office on a pledge that we would get Ontario’s finances under control, while improving core services that Ontarians expect and deserve; healthcare, education, infrastructure, a thriving economy that fosters the creation of good paying jobs and protecting our environment.

Have we always hit the mark? I suppose it depends on how you see the role of government in terms of how best to utilize taxpayers’ dollars.

I believe that government cannot be all things to all people and bearing that in mind, resources have to be allocated where they will do the most good for the majority of people. Sometimes, hard decisions have to be made and it’s important that government is able to communicate the rationale behind such decisions when that happens.

Lost in the commotion around some of the changes that have been introduced and implemented, is the fact that we have made progress in many of the areas we promised to improve, including:

• Cutting hospital wait times by increasing healthcare funding by $1.3 billion this year, allocating more than 7,000 new long-term care beds,

• Providing free dental care to low-income seniors beginning this fall

• Cleaned up the hydro mess by overseeing the renewal of Hydro One, including a new, accountable and transparent Board of Directors; repealing the Green Energy Act, saving ratepayers over $790 million

But perhaps the thing I’m most proud of is the spearheading of new legislation that will toughen the rules around the excavation, hauling and dumping of excess soil, which has been a huge issue in our riding. The legislation will require developers to register online the quantity and quality of soil to be moved offsite and list the destination where it will be hauled. The soil will then have to be tested on-site to determine if it's contaminated.

There is still much work to do and I am definitely looking forward to our next legislative session. In the meantime, I plan on visiting many of the events around Flamborough-Glanbrook this summer and I look forward to getting your feedback on the issues that matter to you most.