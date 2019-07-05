Good news! Summer has finally arrived and we are happy to see sunshine and dry days, especially our farmers who are finally able to get into the fields to plant, and their crops are starting to grow.

Things have been interesting at city hall these days and a reduction in the number of formal meetings during July and August gives me more time to focus on our ward.

I am happy that we are making headway in Greensville. There is still work to do and I will continue to work with the residents, city staff and the Hamilton Conservation Authority. Please encourage everyone to park at Christie Lake and take the shuttle to the falls.

Thank you to the Flamborough Horticultural Society for the privilege of joining them as they dedicated a tree and plaque at Freelton United Church, in memory of the Society’s founder Rev. C.R. Albright, as part of their 80th anniversary celebrations. Congratulations to the membership.

Canada Day was a success in the Dundas Driving Park. Thanks go out, again, to the Dundas Rotary Club for their continued commitment to the annual pancake breakfast and to Susan Preston of The Village Bakery for another outstanding and delicious cake.

Remember that, beginning July 1, all city parks, recreation centres and arena properties, including dog parks, sports fields, outdoor pools, beaches, as well as some trails in Hamilton, are now smoke and vape-free.

The new rules are meant to protect residents from second-hand smoke and vape from tobacco and cannabis, avoid litter in our green spaces, improve fire safety, provide positive role modelling for youth, and support those who have quit smoking. The aim is to create a consistency across all parks and recreation properties in Hamilton.

Enjoy the summer, watch for the little ones, and we hope to see you around the ward.

— Coun. Arlene VanderBeek is Hamilton city councillor for Ward 13.