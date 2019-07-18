The Methodist church came early to West Flamborough Township.

According to The Accounts Register, an old Methodist recording book, between 1796 and 1798 the first settlers into the Rock Chapel area were served, not by circuit-riding missionaries, but by Methodist exhorters and class leaders who included Samuel Van Every, Silas Hopkins Sr. and Daniel Morden. These devoted men were given the arduous task of establishing the first church in the Flamborough wilderness, so from the very first days of the Rock Chapel community, the Methodist church was central to the lives of these early pioneers.

At a Methodist class meeting held in “Flamberry” on May 1, 1802, the sum of £2 18s 1d was collected by the class leaders, but there is no mention in The Accounts Register of a building, the service being held possibly in a cabin or forest clearing.

Between 1802 and 1808, Rock Chapel became one of the “stations” or stops on the Ancaster circuit the Methodist saddlebag preachers visited — making the Rock Chapel congregation one of the first to be established at the Head-of-the-Lake and the earliest in West Flamborough.

On June 24, 1822, property for the first church was acquired when an acre of Lot 21 was purchased from class leader Daniel Morden Jr. for the sum of £7 10s and signed by Methodist Episcopal Church trustees Daniel Cummins, Sampson Howell, Walter Simons, Abner Everett and Clarkson Freeman. The building was erected on a ledge of solid rock, jutting out from the brow of the Niagara Escarpment and overlooking the Dundas Valley.

Built by a collective effort on the part of the community, it was a two-storey clapboard frame structure, resembling a barn rather than a church in appearance. The cherry and walnut timbers were hand-hewn and hand fitted and had the distinction of having never been painted. Built to serve as a community church or meeting house, the building was used by Anglicans, Baptists and Presbyterians for a number of years, but slowly the number of adherents to the Methodist Church resulted in it becoming recognized as a Methodist Episcopal Church.

During the decade of the 1830s, the building became a contentious issue between the two major Methodist denominations of the area, as members of the Methodist Episcopal and the Methodist Wesleyan each claimed the church as their own. Reputedly, on one occasion, members of the two groups actually fought a battle for control of the building: with the Episcopal congregation inside worshipping, the Wesleyans attempted to gain admittance to the building by forcing open the windows along the sides, but their entry was prevented, “only by pounding every hand that appeared on the window sills,” until they retreated.

— Sylvia Wray is the former archivist at the Flamborough Archives.