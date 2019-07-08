I am writing this letter to let you know of my decision to retire and sell Village Fish and Chips Restaurant.

As many of you know, Village Fish and Chips was started by my parents in 1969, and since then it has been a family business that has seen many people come through its doors. But like everything in life, there is a moment in which we need to evaluate where we have been, where we are and what is ahead of us. For me, it is clear that it is finally time for retirement — a new era that starts this month after some holidays.

I take with me many years filled with memories that I will always cherish. Memories, not only of the wonderful customers who came regularly to dine and share with me their thoughts and stories, but also of other unique moments with my staff, family and friends.

As they say, if these walls could talk ...

I do want to sincerely thank everyone who has been part of my journey at Village Fish and Chips. From the bottom of my heart, I thank all my loyal customers, as without them there would not have been a family business. I want to thank my staff for their continuous support and work. I want to thank my suppliers, my neighbours, my friends and my family. Each and every one of them supported me through out all these years allowing Village Fish and Chips — and me — to be successful.

As much as I thank my parents for teaching me their entrepreneurial spirit, one should never forget that without a community that cares and supports your business, one would not be able achieve his goals alone.

So once again, my most heartfelt thank you to all of you.

I do believe that retirement is a time during which, aside from enjoying life to its fullest, we can still give back to our society. So, I will continue volunteering in my community during these retirement years — another way of saying thank you.

With the utmost appreciation,

Neil Bos, Waterdown