Add his mean put-downs of you and, frankly, it sounds worrisome for you to accept him back unless he’s pursuing a commitment to change through professional help.

Do the research yourself and find an anger management specialist as well as a couple’s counsellor.

If he refuses both, there’s too big a risk that this is a relationship that will cause you more pain.

If he attends, stay with the counselling until you feel certain you can give him another chance.

Remember: Loneliness is a situation you can change over time. Abuse is a crime that can seriously and permanently harm you and your children.

Q: I was married to a wonderful man for 27 years. He was 17 years older than me, with an adult son and daughter.

In his later years, he told me, “You’re not responsible for my children.”

When he was dying ten years ago, he told his son that he was leaving the house and money to me.

His son was unhappy, and we parted ways. I took him out of my will.

I still have my stepdaughter and two grandchildren in my will.

Three years after my husband’s passing, I started a new relationship. He moved in with me two years ago and shares expenses.

He’s concerned that if I predecease him, he’d be put out of the house (we’re mid-to-late 70s).

I’m contemplating a codicil to my will that says he can stay here, should I die, for as long as he needs.

Some people say, “He has the means to move on if he has to.” But don’t we owe each other something?

And, how much do I have to be responsible for my husband’s kids and our grandkids?

Concerned

A: You don’t “owe him” on behalf of this still-short late-life relationship, and shouldn’t feel pressured, especially since he can afford to relocate when necessary.

You don’t “owe” children and grandchildren money, but they’re your family of 27 years for your stepdaughter and grandchildren now likely young adults.

Consideration for your current partner can be covered by adding permission for him to stay in the house for a set period — say, three years — after your passing, or until he has another partner.

Talk to your lawyer about that possible approach.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Don’t accept repeated angry outbursts and meanness from a partner. Insist on him/her getting anger management therapy or leaving.

EXPERT ADVICE. IN YOUR INBOX: Sign up for the Star’s advice newsletter, get the latest on relationships, etiquette and more.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.