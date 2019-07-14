GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

You seem too busy to settle in, but you can put some organization into the day and spend it with a dear loved one. You could be surprised at how fast you perk up, relax and start enjoying yourself. Tonight: Be with your favorite person.

This week: Just when you think you see eye to eye with a close associate, you sense rumblings. Strap on your seatbelt.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Emotions always come quickly to the surface with you. Plunge into a favorite hobby or pastime, and you will process any negative feelings far more quickly. You can be found smiling with a favorite person. Tonight: Accept an invitation.

This week: You know you're emotional, and everyone around you knows you're emotional. A lunar eclipse could trigger wild happenings and a high emotional frequency!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You make headway easily with a child or new friend. Your commitment to the good life and relishing the moment appears to be contagious. Be happy for that quality. Let go and give permission to others to feel freer and more relaxed. Tonight: Potential playmates are everywhere.

This week: What you are keeping to yourself could pop out in the most unexpected manner.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might be making more out of a tension than what exists. You don't need to make a big deal out of a roommate's demand or certain responsibilities that surround your domestic life. Tonight: Have a pillow fight. Be a kid again.

This week: Do not give up on a love affair or situation with a loved one. Keep the faith.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You have a way of saying what is on your mind so that others scarcely realize what is being said, especially if your comment seems more like criticism or unwanted news. Open up talks and stay on top of the news. Tonight: Have a favorite meal.

This week: You like mellow, but don't expect any quietness as uproar seems to occur out of nowhere.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might want to pay bills, balance your checkbook and perhaps splurge on a brunch out. By keeping a disciplined hold on your spending, you enjoy life more. You have fewer worries. Tonight: At a preferred haunt, visiting with a pal.

This week: You think you tell it as it is, but it's nothing like the next few days. You will be blunt, surprised and need to make adjustments.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You could be a lot more content than you have been for a while. Others seem extremely responsive to your ideas and suggestions. Before you know it, you are off enjoying a preferred pastime. Tonight: Bring everyone together for a barbecue and fun evening.

This week: In general, you express a great deal of energy and get-up-and-go. Make sure your finances do not manifest the same quality.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Do not push today. In fact, if you want to spend a leisurely morning watching your shows or reading the Sunday newspaper, do so. Plan on getting together with friends in the late afternoon. Tonight: Laughing and catching up on news.

This week: Being around you this week will be akin to going on the highest roller coaster you can find.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Friends persuade you into joining them in some unusual but entertaining plans. You can hardly say no, but you might need to get home early. You have pushed hard lately. Tonight: Do what works for you, but get some extra R and R.

This week: You might seem mellow and contained. You might be upset by all that comes forward.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Clearly, you have more influence on others than most people. Whatever your plans are, you will not be alone. You will enjoy the company of others, whether at a baseball game or off swimming. Tonight: With a favorite person.

This week: A friend could be a turncoat. Use caution in what you share.

BORN TODAY: 38th president of the United States Gerald Ford (1913), Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden (1977), model/singer Bebe Buell (1953)

