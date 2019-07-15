CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Be more open to others' ideas. Due to an upcoming lunar eclipse, you might feel a little wobbly. A partner might be far more grounded than you are. If you back off, the end results could be excellent. Let this person call the shots. Worry less. Tonight: Say little.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Emphasis is on daily life and making it work for you. You might want to keep some of your thoughts to yourself. Make that OK. Nevertheless, your contributions make the moment livelier and less rote. You'll feel as though you need to head in another direction. Tonight: The unexpected occurs.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Whether you're speaking about a child, a problem or a new friend, your creativity surges. Others could be easily charmed by your suggestions. An unexpected insight could add even more to the moment. Tonight: Let a loved one make the first move.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

No matter what might come down the path, stay centered. You might draw in someone who could surprise you with their actions and views, especially around your domestic life and career. Tonight: Be aware of differences.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You speak your mind, but that doesn't mean that others understand. Be ready to explain your thoughts more completely. Once the conversation has started, you'll see a personal matter differently. Tonight: First, return calls. Then decide.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be more in touch with your spending and budget. You tend to take risks. Sometimes, you even tend to be extravagant. If you want more positive results, you might need to practice saying no. Maintain your sense of humor. Tonight: Remember that fun doesn't have to cost.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

At present, you could be overwhelmed by what lands on your plate. A child or new friend feels strongly about what he or she needs from you. You could be surprised by what someone requests. Tonight: You can always say no.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You sense that much is going on behind the scenes and affecting your day. You might not be sure what's bothering you, but you'll figure it out. Until you know more, try not to make any major commitments. Tonight: Make it an early night.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You could be very confused about your choices and not sure which way you want to go. An element of excitement surrounds your choices. You could opt to lean in a certain direction. Much could change; stay open. Tonight: Be spontaneous.

BORN TODAY: Singer Linda Ronstadt (1946), Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini (1850), Dutch painter Rembrandt (1606)

