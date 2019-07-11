Dear Editor,

The Strabane Women's Institute would like to thank everyone who came out to support the Strawberry Social on June 26 at Strabane United Church Heritage Hall. We were so grateful to the weather that berries were available after that rainy, cool spring. The sun shone and the berries were ripe, when we picked them that morning at Marcy's Berries. Berries, cake and whipped cream were enjoyed by all.

The support of the community for this event allows us to help others, including supporting the Rockton Fair Ambassador Scholarship, Flamborough Food bank and others when we know there is a need.

All these good works are a result of strawberries, cake, whipped cream and friends in the community.