Major League

Paramount Home Media Distribution, rated 14A, Blu-ray

It has been 30 years since the movie Major League hit the big screen. The sport/comedy film has a good cast that includes Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger, Wesley Snipes, Corbin Bersen, Rene Russo, Dennis Haysbert, Chelcie Ross, James Gammon and Bob Ueker.

The new owner of the Cleveland Indians (Margaret Whitton) has intentionally put together a terrible baseball team in the hopes of drawing poor attendance which would allow her to move the team to Miami. When the group of baseball misfits discover their owner’s sinister plot, they start to win to thwart their owner’s misguided plans.

Major League is a funny, entertaining sports movie. This 30th anniversary Blu-ray edition contains numerous special features including “My Kinda Team: Making Major League”, “Bob Uecker: Just a Bit Outside”, “A Tour of Cerrano’s Locker”, an alternate ending – and more.

Wonder Park

Paramount Home Media Distribution, rated G, Blu-ray + DVD, 2 discs

Wonder Park is an animated movie recently released by Paramount and Nickelodeon. The movie tells the story of June, a wildly imaginative girl, who spends her childhood designing an amusement park, “Wonderland”, with her parents, particularily her mother. When June decides to build the amusement park with the help of the neighbourhood kids, things go awry. Property gets damaged and June, along with her best friend, Banky, almost get seriously hurt. Instead of grounding June from continuing to build “Wonderland” and squashing her imagination, her parents guide her in creating the amusement park in a safe and fun way.

However, June’s imagination and creative nature becomes tested when her mother becomes ill and she no longer wants to play or design “Wonderland”. Will June regain her imagination and continue to build “Wonderland”?

The adventure, comedy movie is filled with important, underlying messages. One which stands out the most is that imagination should be cherished and encouraged in children, and never hindered. This entertaining movie is great for family movie night and tells a powerful message that all parents/guardians, teachers and children should hear. Some of the actors in the movie include Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver, Mila Kunis and Kenan Thompson. (reviewed by Gleannan Perrett)