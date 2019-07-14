The summer time offers families a time to reconnect and recharge ourselves.

In July or August, Fortinos will host a public meeting to unveil the exciting expansion plans for the Waterdown store.

There is a new Live, Work, Play residential, health care and seniors housing development proposed for the Clappison Power Centre which will be presented at a public meeting I am hosting in September. Along with this, the exciting announcements of L3 Wescam, and other technology employers we are looking to bring to the area, equates to good jobs for our community.

More traffic headaches are headed our way. Residents are strongly encouraged to consider taking alternate routes such as Brant Street, Snake Road or even Highway 6 instead of Waterdown Road this summer. With upcoming repair work to Waterdown Road and bypass construction on Mountain Brow Road and Burke Street, traffic will be very difficult over the coming months. Please visit judipartridge.ca for details.

Coco Paving Inc. has started the final upgrades for Parkside Drive, which include the final layer of asphalt, pavement markings/line painting for bike lanes and centre turn lane, and the remaining tree planting, restoration works and street lighting. All works are to be completed before school starts. For more info, please contact the City of Hamilton at 905-546-2424, ext. 6288, or Coco Paving Inc. at 905-679-1524.

The construction of Clappison Drive to connect Dundas Street to Parkside Drive in the Clappison Power Centre is well underway. With good weather, the road and bridge construction with final paving is projected to be completed by November this year.

Hosted by the Waterdown BIA, the first street music series in Waterdown is happening this summer with three Lunch & Listen events coming up at different locations around the village. Enjoy a picnic lunch and live musical entertainment by local artists and groups — stay tuned for lunch specials from nearby restaurants and cafés. Save the dates:

— Thursday, July 25, noon-2 p.m., on the patio at The Jitterbug Cafe, 35 Main St. North featuring live musical entertainment by Miles From Nowhere.

— Thursday, Aug. 15, noon-2 p.m. Location to be determined.

— Thursday, Sept. 19, noon-2 p.m., at Memorial Hall. Please join me and let’s celebrate the renovations on the exterior of Memorial Hall with a ribbon-cutting.

Judi Partridge is Hamilton city councillor for Ward 15 — Flamborough, Waterdown, Carlisle, Freelton, Millgrove. She can be reached at judi.partridge@hamilton.ca or 905-546-2713.