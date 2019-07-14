The summer time offers families a time to reconnect and recharge ourselves.
— Thursday, July 25, noon-2 p.m., on the patio at The Jitterbug Cafe, 35 Main St. North featuring live musical entertainment by Miles From Nowhere.
— Thursday, Aug. 15, noon-2 p.m. Location to be determined.
— Thursday, Sept. 19, noon-2 p.m., at Memorial Hall. Please join me and let’s celebrate the renovations on the exterior of Memorial Hall with a ribbon-cutting.
Judi Partridge is Hamilton city councillor for Ward 15 — Flamborough, Waterdown, Carlisle, Freelton, Millgrove. She can be reached at judi.partridge@hamilton.ca or 905-546-2713.
The summer time offers families a time to reconnect and recharge ourselves.
— Thursday, July 25, noon-2 p.m., on the patio at The Jitterbug Cafe, 35 Main St. North featuring live musical entertainment by Miles From Nowhere.
— Thursday, Aug. 15, noon-2 p.m. Location to be determined.
— Thursday, Sept. 19, noon-2 p.m., at Memorial Hall. Please join me and let’s celebrate the renovations on the exterior of Memorial Hall with a ribbon-cutting.
Judi Partridge is Hamilton city councillor for Ward 15 — Flamborough, Waterdown, Carlisle, Freelton, Millgrove. She can be reached at judi.partridge@hamilton.ca or 905-546-2713.
The summer time offers families a time to reconnect and recharge ourselves.
— Thursday, July 25, noon-2 p.m., on the patio at The Jitterbug Cafe, 35 Main St. North featuring live musical entertainment by Miles From Nowhere.
— Thursday, Aug. 15, noon-2 p.m. Location to be determined.
— Thursday, Sept. 19, noon-2 p.m., at Memorial Hall. Please join me and let’s celebrate the renovations on the exterior of Memorial Hall with a ribbon-cutting.
Judi Partridge is Hamilton city councillor for Ward 15 — Flamborough, Waterdown, Carlisle, Freelton, Millgrove. She can be reached at judi.partridge@hamilton.ca or 905-546-2713.