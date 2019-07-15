Senior voices are being heard through community initiatives, academic research, municipal, provincial and federal government programs.

The fastest-growing demographic is becoming the baseline to determine effective and accessible social programming for all demographics: housing, health, transportation, communication and social participation. A key indicator of a welcoming, caring and accessible community is how well the most vulnerable individuals can live on their own terms.

The international age-friendly movement is gaining momentum. In 2014, Hamilton was accepted as a member of the World Health Organization Global Network for Age-friendly Cities and Communities, and in 2016 the City of Hamilton updated its strategic vision: “to be the best place to raise a child and age successfully.”

Consultation with seniors for the first phase of the Age Friendly Hamilton Plan resulted in 101 actions related to housing, transportation, civic engagement, health, recreation, communication — and many more.

By the end of the first phase in March 2019, 47 actions were complete, 34 were in process, 10 were in planning and another 10 were under review.

For the full report, “2014-2019 Community Progress Report,” visit: www.hamilton.ca/agefriendly.

Now the Age Friendly Hamilton Governance Committee is looking for feedback to launch Phase 2 of the Age Friendly Hamilton Plan. For a comprehensive list of how to “Have your Say: Age Friendly Hamilton 2020-2025,” visit the Hamilton Council on Aging website at www.coahamilton.ca.

The Hamilton Seniors’ Isolation Impact Plan (HSIIP) Project, under the management of Pat Spadafora, is in the process of building a tool kit to support isolated seniors in Hamilton.

To find out more about the project or to submit ideas, contact: pat@kaleidoscopeconsulting.net. Pat was also a principal investigator on the recently-launched Sheridan College Centre for Elder Research, “Building Connected Communities: Social Isolation and Loneliness Toolkit.”

The tool kit focuses on immigrants 65+ and includes a checklist to determine if an older adult is at risk of social isolation, and a list of research-informed tips for older adults to get connected within their communities. For more information, visit https://www.sheridancollege.ca/research/active-research/serc.