It’s OK to ask the person you’re dating about their financial status — but at the right time.

For my fiancé and I, we broached this topic on our third date, which might seem a bit early. But for us, because good money skills are a core value, the timing was perfect. Neither of us was interested in dating the other if we didn’t have a good credit score, savings for the future, and similar financial values. The faster we disclosed a high-level picture of our personal finances to each other, the better we both felt knowing we were financially compatible, and could move forward with confidence.

There are many measures to determine if your love interest is in good, mediocre or poor financial shape. One is their credit score. Another is how much debt they have, but more importantly how they manage the debt alongside their current spending. Last is whether they have savings.

Here are four respectful ways to get to the bottom of your partner’s financial health (and gain insights into your own), and build financial compatibility together.

Make credit monitoring a team effort: Monitoring your credit score is financially prudent all the time, whether you’re dating someone or not. It’s the measure that lenders use to determine if you’re a risky person to lend to. Scores range from 900 (the highest and best score) to 300 (the lowest and worst score). Most lenders are comfortable issuing you a standard loan or credit card with a score of 650.

A growing credit score is a sign of good financial progress and that’s where credit monitoring fits in. To know if it’s on the upswing, you need to check on it. Unlike in the past where you’d have to phone the credit bureaus — TransUnion and Equifax — directly to know your score, most financial institutions in Canada offer clients the opportunity to review their credit score right within their online banking.

You can also make credit monitoring a team effort with your love. Together, pick your favourite credit app or monitoring tool, of which there are many, such as Credit Karma, Mogo, Credit Keeper or Borrowell. Then, every month, check your scores together. Also note that the above mentioned credit bureaus MUST provide you your credit score for free if you ask for it.

