Dear Editor,

Blooms for Africa, one of the Stephen Lewis Foundation’s Canadian grandmothers' groups, held a garden tour fundraiser, Wandering Waterdown, July 12-13.

We were so appreciative of the support given to us by the community, including the generous hosts who opened their gardens to the hundreds of visitors, the Flamborough Horticultural Society for their guidance and support, Grace Anglican Church for graciously providing a central garden and rest stop, various restaurants that provided discounts for garden tour ticket holders, the Flower Market and Second Time Around for selling tickets, True North Gallery for staying open late July 12-13, and the Flamborough Review for providing a feature article on the tour.

Guests from as far as Toronto, Cambridge, Mississauga, Guelph and Kitchener commented on the charm and history in the village of Waterdown. Most importantly, substantial funds were raised for the Stephen Lewis Foundation.