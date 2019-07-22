It’s about trust. Our relationship with our readers is built on transparency, honesty and integrity. As such, we have launched a trust initiative to tell you who we are and how and why we do what we do. This article is part of that project.

The impact of growth on Waterdown is something I have covered numerous times during my time with the Review.

At least once a month a story would crop up that was related to the growth — be it traffic issues, traffic calming, OMB cases against developers or seemingly endless updates on the long-awaited bypass.

But after so many stories, we found many people still didn’t know the specifics of the bypass. Thus came the idea for the multi-part Managing Growth series breaking down the growth in town, the reasons for it and the plans to deal with it.

And of course, exactly where the bypass would and when it would be built. That necessitated speaking with the local councillor, as well as several members of the city staff.

The story included numbers from traffic counts to illustrate how many vehicles flow through town on a daily basis.

Along the way different parts of the story came to light. For example, it was discovered that as part of the long-discussed Highway 5 and 6 interchange, the MTO planned to close access to 4th Concession West at Highway 6.

So to understand how that would affect residents, I decided to knock on doors to get some feedback — the voices of those who would deal with the closure on a day-to-day basis.

The voices were key to the story — it can’t just be a deluge of information. Another key was speak to people who deal with traffic on a daily basis — those who commute out of town or simply battle traffic to get around town each day.

Eventually, I found those willing to share their experiences, something that tells the story better than an endless series of information and data. Everyone seems to deal with the traffic issues brought on by growth, but hearing someone discuss their struggles puts a much more human face on the issue.