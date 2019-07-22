I am in a funny place in life. For many years I have been writing articles on parenting and education and now, in retirement, I am neither an active parent (my children are all young adults) nor an educator. At this point, I am not a grandparent either so my main reference for the issues that currently surround parenting is the internet. That's a very different world of understanding than the street smarts earned with daily contact with young people.

I am often asked if I miss work and while I can, for the most part, say I don't really, the contact that I had with young people for my entire career has certainly left a vacuum. I liked working with youth. They had energy, enthusiasm and a burning desire for learning and independence that fit nicely into my view of the purpose of teaching. There was rarely a day that went by when I wasn't reminded of the challenges faced by children and their parents and the rewards that family brought. It certainly made me long for my own family well before I reached that stage of my life.

Of course, with the birth of my own children, I got to see minutae of parenting through the microscope of daily routines. There were some similarities to the experiences I'd had as an arms-length teacher but the expression, "the devil is in the details" certainly rang true for parenting. There were a lot of little things going on in parenting that I'd never thought about before children, and interestingly enough, that have faded away since my children have left home. Our brains miraculously purge the small stuff and tend to hang on to the best, and worst memories of the millions of experiences we have as parents.

I have lived through the eras of cold war parenting, social justice parenting, television parenting, and now electronic device parenting. I have watched the parenting style pendulum swing from "because I said so, that's why" to "how do you feel about that?" and various iterations in between. Of all the variations I have lived through nothing has been been more clear than the fact that there is no single solution that works for everyone. Parenting remains a voyage of discovery rather than a journey through a prescriptive manual of absolute good ideas.

I think that's what makes my current state, of living the role of parents vicariously through internet articles, considerably less satisfying. It is easy to read the blogs of others and judge. It is easy to find articles that agree with what you believe and articles that argue your beliefs are completely misplaced. It is easy, given the vast range of parenting information and directions available with a few computer clicks, to actually become more anxious with no children than it is to actually have children.

Indeed, it is the daily interactions with children that determine a "flow of consciousness" about what is right, both what is right generally and what is right specifically for any child at any given moment. There are some principles of parenting (ethics, morals) and preferred styles of parenting (less or more authoritative) that help guide those daily interactions but parenting is not only about the kids learning from the parents; parents are learning on the fly as well. There is a constant dynamic of adaptation on both sides that make every day unique and, dare I say, hopeful.

For me, in my current phase of life, the constant dynamic is what I miss the most. Grandparenting may bring some of that dynamic back should I ever get that opportunity, and I can certainly choose to interact with young people through various volunteer agencies, but no one is ever as sharp and responsive to kids' needs as current parents and those who work with youth on a daily basis. The rest of us can read all we want, and observe all we want, but we should be reserving our judgement of effective/ineffective parenting because we simply cannot understand all of the factors that might be influencing what we hear or see.

Theory and practice are two very different things. The first looks for "constants" while the second responds to "changes." Parenting this generation of children will be different than any generation before and that will continue to be the truth for many generations in the future.

Graham Hookey has been writing weekly columns about parenting and education since 1984 and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.

