Countless pets go missing on a daily basis.

Cats and dogs are stolen for various reasons, while some are just escape artists.

While shopping at Sobeys Waterdown this past week a person entered the store, tying their golden retriever to an outside display. All she needed was for the wrong person to come along and snatch her pet. People, think about your actions.

How sad would it be if this loving pet were to be snatched by someone involved in dog fighting rings? They do exist.

Cats on occasion do escape through doors and windows and dogs often slip out of their collars. Have you had your furry friend microchipped?

We see postings on a daily basis of a black cat missing, or perhaps a brown tabby.

A microchip would make all the difference in seeing that your pet is returned to you. All veterinary clinics and shelters will scan for a chip at no charge. The rightful owner can then be notified.

All pets that come into the care of Animal Adoptions of Flamborough are vet checked, vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered. All those that pass through the shelter have been microchipped for 20-plus years. However, it is important that if you change your address, to have your information updated with Pet Watch.

Our shelter is now set up at our new location at 1269 Centre Rd. We are located on the west side, just south of 8th Concession East.

A mere 10 minutes from the town of Waterdown, our large four-by-eight-foot sign at the entrance cannot be missed.