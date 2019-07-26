Recently, I attended the Canadian School Board Association annual general meeting.

Our guest speaker, Dr. Gabor Maté, spoke about child-parent attachments and why they matter. In the normal realm, children naturally attach to their parents and look to them to guide them into adulthood by teaching them values, morals, identity and a general sense of how to behave. Call it mentoring or discipling, but the important thing is to raise them to be successful adults.

According to Dr. Maté and Gordon Neufeld, who cowrote the book Hold On to Your Kids, there is a disturbing trend in which children and youth are looking to their peers for direction.

Whether it’s due to the busyness of our lives, the influence of television shows or social media, the result is the destruction of a healthy parent-child relationship. Case in point: in a 2013 survey HC-HY conducted of Grade 7-12 students, 42 per cent of Grade 7 students felt that their parents and other adults modelled positive, responsible behaviour — sadly, this number dropped to 20 per cent by Grade 12 — whereas 93 per cent of Grade 7 students thought their best friends modelled responsible behaviour.

If this is the case, what is the impact? Does it contribute to the growing rise in stress, anxiety and depression?

I haven’t read the book yet, but according to the cover, “peer orientation (attachment) undermines family cohesion, poisons the school atmosphere, and fosters an aggressively hostile and sexualized youth culture.”

One other point Dr. Maté made, which we know from evidence-based research, is that all children need a network of caring adults to help them succeed. Often juggling with other stress, such as health, finances, aging parents and work, parents can’t do it all alone.

As we develop the “What’s Your Path” Hub, we want to create opportunities to support parents and bring together a community of caring adults, because there’s no doubt that parents need to matter.

— Penny Deathe is the community youth development co-ordinator for Healthy Community-Healthy Youth Flamborough.