With the last full summer long weekend ahead, the downward slope to the fall is upon us.

Very soon we will start planning for the return to normal: school supply shopping, after-school program registration, wearing socks.

I remember the excitement of new school supplies — I can summon the smell of brand-new pencil crayons. The new school year held so much promise and optimism: new start, new teacher, new friends. Maybe you remember going back to school with the same fondness I do; maybe you don’t.

In a 2017 report, “Poverty Among Hamilton’s Taxfilers,” prepared by the Social Planning and Research Council of Hamilton, it was noted that 20.5 per cent of Hamilton children live in poverty. Key findings from the report include:

• The City of Hamilton’s poverty rate was 15 per cent of all residents, using the after-tax Low Income Measure poverty line and taxfiler data.

• Poverty rates vary substantially among Hamilton’s former municipalities, but there are at least some individuals, families, children and seniors living in poverty in all parts of the city.

• Poverty is strongly linked to negative health outcomes and lower levels of life satisfaction.

• The strong influence income has on all income groups strengthens the need for improved income redistribution policies to improve health and quality of life for all residents.

Based on the report, Flamborough has the lowest level of child poverty in the Greater Hamilton Area at seven per cent. Although many people will find that data positive and not an issue to be concerned about, it still means that in every Flamborough classroom of 30 kids, at least two are probably not starting the year with new school supplies or much optimism.

The Flamborough Food Bank is collecting new backpacks and school supplies to distribute to the many children whose families use their services. You can help ensure that every child has the right supplies to start the school year eager to meet their new teacher, learn and make new friends.