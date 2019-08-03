CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You will not hesitate to say what you think. Approaching a problem, you share your hesitation to resolve it. You might need some downtime to relax, enjoy a loved one and review a particular idea and goal. Tonight: Let it all hang out.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Be aware of the costs of proceeding as you have. You might want to put the brakes on your spending or postpone a purchase until you have more information. Your creativity emerges. Tonight: Accept an invitation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You feel more upbeat than you have for a while. The ideas you come up with could surprise even you. Do not turn down a loved one's ideas or feedback. This person has even more creativity than you. Tonight: Opt for togetherness.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If you can take a day off from your immediate world, do. You need a break to gain perspective on a certain situation, which will happen if you give yourself space and time. A loved one or friend might want to join you. Be willing to say no. Tonight: Relax. Choose a favorite pastime.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Talk through a problem and get past another party's resistance. A meeting or fun get-together helps you relax and see a difficult situation as nearly irrelevant. Tonight: Go where the action is.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Take a stand if need be. You could be overly tired and dragging a bit from your recent commitments. Nevertheless, someone expects you to meet an important responsibility. Also, do not forget to call an older person to see how he or she is doing. Tonight: Join a friend for dinner.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Let your mind wander to several different people who do not seem to be able to understand each other. You see where each person is coming from and understand the conflict's base. Consider sharing this perspective with the people involved. Tonight: Where your mind can wander. Try a concert.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You opt to relate on a one-on-one level and far more closely with a key person. You really care about this person, and this person cares about you. Allow more flow and openness into your life. You will see a situation differently after today. Tonight: Play the night away.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Defer to someone else and do more thinking about what this person wants from you in general. With your innate creativity, what you think is going on might be very different from reality. Tonight: Go along with another person's suggestions.

BORN TODAY: Football quarterback Tom Brady (1977), lifestyle guru Martha Stewart (1941), model Karlie Kloss (1992)

