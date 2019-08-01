No Empathy Here

Reader #2: “For three years, the man complained to her about his marriage, claiming that he didn’t have a relationship with his wife for 15 years and as a result, he slept on the couch.

“Despite knowing that he had no intention of leaving his marriage, she felt sorry for him and entered into a relationship with him. She came to realize that he was using her and she was wasting her time. She eventually left.

“I’m writing this for any woman who finds herself involved with a married man.

“Ask yourself: If he told you he has a good wife, who loves him and puts up with his idiosyncrasies, would you consider cheating with him? Chances are, No.

“If he said he slept on the couch out of a lazy habit, would you feel sorry for him? Not likely.

“If he told you he has insecurity issues and you’re nothing more than an ego boost, would you waste your time waiting for him? No way.

“If he confessed that his marriage is rocky because he’s emotionally, or physically abusive, would you still justify participating with his cheating?

“Do not believe that a man who’s looking for ‘comfort’ outside of his marriage, is on the level, and being honest with you.

“If the marriage is that bad, if his wife is as horrible as he says, if he’s really a victim, why would he stay?

“Even if he has children, he’d have left his wife long before he met you, and you wouldn’t have to date him in secret as you now do.

“You wouldn’t have to wait in line for him, behind a wife and a family.

“Actually, you have no way of knowing what’s really happening (good or bad) once that door closes behind him. He’ll tell you only what he wants you to believe.

“So, why get involved and compromise yourself?”

Victim’s Wife (Who Knows Better)

Ellie: Share your experiences (anonymously) with this controversial fact of life for many people, their spouses, lovers and their children, too. Keep the conversation going and send me your questions and stories.

Ellie’s tip of the day

There are many sides to why someone cheats — his, hers, the lover’s and the kids’.

