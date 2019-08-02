Aisha is a 24-year-old graduate student who lives with her parents in the west end. “I would say that I’m hard-working, goal-oriented, creative, fun-loving, generous, and optimistic.” She says “No matter what I’m wearing, I change into my pyjamas as soon as I get home.” Aisha likes “reading, swimming, baking, walking my dog, and watching live theatre performances. I’m an introvert, so I prefer spending most of my time alone or with my family.” Aisha says “If I don’t see myself marrying the person, I don’t continue a relationship.”

I met Dean at a baseball game, where we were sitting in the same section. His group moved closer to mine, since the section was mostly empty. I thought that Dean was well-spoken and witty. I also loved how he was the only person in his group who was not staring at his phone the entire game. I want to be with someone who will be present, and active in creating new experiences and memories with me.

He asked me out via text. We had a lot of things in common. For a few months, we had fun going to movies, bowling, mini-golfing, stuff like that. I was very attracted to him physically, but most importantly, his personality and confidence really stood out.

Then Dean suggested that we go to a game with two of his friends. When he picked me up for dinner before the game, it was 40 degrees outside. I was carefully choosing the wardrobe that I would be stuck to for the next six hours, and I saw that Dean was wearing a flannel shirt and khakis. I was sweating just from the sight of him. He claimed that he did not have any shorts because his washing machine was leaking. I suggested that Dean borrow some of my brother’s clothes for the evening, but Dean politely declined.

At dinner, I could tell that Dean was uncomfortable. Sweat was dripping from his forehead. He asked if we could pop into the clothing store next to the restaurant so that he could buy something to change into. Dean grabbed a few things and bought them without trying them on. He admitted to me that he’d actually forgotten to do laundry that day.

The game was really fun. When it ended, the guys said that they both had to use the washroom, but the lines were long. We agreed to skip the bathroom and go home.

As we were leaving, however, the guys both said that they had a more urgent need to use the bathroom. I noticed a couple of derelict portable toilets in the distance, and they beetled towards them.

Standing on the train home, this nauseating stench began to spread. Dean lifted his foot to inspect the underside of his shoe and it became very clear where the vile odour was coming from: he had inadvertently stepped in human excrement when he visited the portable toilet. Of course, since his friend had used the same facility, they both had the same stomach-churning substance caked onto their shoes.

Dean attempted to rub it off of his shoe and onto the floor. Realizing that this was not doing anything, he grabbed the jacket that I was holding and used it to wipe his shoe. He did not realize until afterward the mistake that he had made, and he promised to wash it and give it back to me in a few days.

Dean had not acted this way on our previous dates. He was normal. It was almost like us being an established couple made him feel more confident to act like that.