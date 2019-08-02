Where is the summer going? It is already August.

Cactus Fest is just around the corner and parade night is Thursday, Aug. 15. The fun leaves the Driving Park at 6:45 p.m. sharp and makes its way along to King Street. Bring your family and friends for a fun evening.

The festival gets underway at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 and runs through until Sunday at 5 p.m. I’ll be there, in the parade and then at the corner of King and Church streets during the festival. Stop by to say hello!

The Dundas Farmer’s Market continues to thrive every Thursday afternoon from 3-7 p.m. Remember that the market will relocate to the municipal parking lot beside the Dundas Fire Hall on Thursday, Aug. 15 because the Cactus Festival carnival rides will be located in the usual lot at the corner of Hatt Street and Miller’s Lane.

Get there early because the market may close early due to the parade.

The new pedestrian crossing is now active on Old Ancaster Road at the Rail Trail crossing. Watch for the flashing lights so pedestrians can cross safely. Pedestrians and cyclists need to push the button to activate the flashing lights and wait for the cars to stop before stepping into the crosswalk. Please observe the rules so that everyone is safe.

The shuttle to Webster’s and Tews Falls seems to be a success. Please remind your friends and family that there is no waterfall parking in Greensville on the weekends. Parking is located at Christie Lake Conservation Area and safe transportation to the falls is provided.

Good news! At last, the Dundas J.L. Grightmire Arena is on schedule to open in September. The grand opening and ribbon cutting is planned for Saturday, Sept. 14. Hold the date and plan to attend.

Come out and enjoy skating, hockey games, tours of the building and check out the new indoor walking track. Please join us for lunch as we are hosting a community barbecue.

Governor’s Road construction is nearly finished. The surface is finally smooth, the cycling lanes are almost complete and road and lane markings are coming. I would like to express my appreciation to everyone for their patience.