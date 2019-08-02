I would like to take a few moments to talk a bit about one of our local success stories and how this organization's good work is helping lead the way in providing housing and critical supports for our community’s homeless and those at risk of becoming homeless.

I was recently at Indwell’s Wentworth Program for an announcement of provincial funding for supportive housing and was struck again by what an innovative and forward thinking concept Indwell is delivering.

Its objective is simple: provide homes for those facing a variety of challenges and ensure there are the proper supports in place to address the needs of the residents, including counselling for addictions, mental health issues, trauma recovery and more.

In other words, the Indwell model looks to provide dignity and hope to the people society most often marginalizes, but who are every bit as deserving of a clean bed and a hot meal. The good folks at Indwell do this by fundraising in the community, partnering with local governments and stakeholders and adhering to the philosophy of inclusion and human dignity.

Our government recognizes the importance of supportive housing for our most vulnerable, which is why we announced an investment of almost $20.5 million in Hamilton to give people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless the housing and support services they need, such as counselling, addiction services and life-skills training.

This funding is provided through Ontario’s Home for Good program and Community Homelessness Prevention Initiative, which allocates money to areas of the province that have greater housing needs, more people who are homeless and those at risk of becoming homeless.

Ontario has more than 20 supportive housing programs, including Home for Good. These assist people with a wide range of support, including Indigenous people, those with mental health issues, people with developmental disabilities, seniors, youth, and people who have experienced homelessness.

In the end though, programs like those delivered by Indwell and others who have shown the leadership and commitment to lift up their fellow citizens by offering them stability, compassion and hope.

— Donna Skelly is the member of provincial Parliament for Flamborough-Glanbrook and the parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.