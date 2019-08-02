Flamborough Connects and Healthy Community — Healthy Youth Flamborough have been partnering on a year-long project to develop the What’s Your Path Youth Hub.

Now it’s time for community feedback to start building the hub.

A community advisory team made up local business professionals, professors, researchers and youth success professionals is guiding the research and scope of the project.

A youth impact team is in place and together, under the co-ordination of Penny Deathe, the teams have been investigating hub models from around Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom to find the right fit for this community. We know that the hub will be multi-spatial (on-site and online), peer-led and resource rich for both youth and parents/caregivers.

Many community organizations are part of the team and eager to lend space and resources for youth and parents to access: YMCA Employment Services, Hamilton Public Library, the Youth Centre, etc.

The primary achievement of this project has been to develop a committed Youth Impact Team of young adults who will mentor and coach youth ages 12-29. The YIT is in the process of completing assessment and train the trainer activities that will give them the tools to lead their younger counterparts along the path to future readiness.

If there is one thing we’ve learned — loud and clear — is that youth don’t want to be told what adults think they need. Engaging with older youth who are beginning careers, studying and still figuring out their path to success inspires and promotes independence and resilience.

Now it’s your turn to participate in the process: youth, parents, grandparents, caregivers are invited to take three minutes and fill out an online survey. Help us focus the hub on the resources you need to find the right path for you and your friends. Tell us what you need to help your kids or the young people you care about find their path.

Help build the hub by identifying the youth supports needed in this community: mentorship, post-secondary education resources, apprenticeship, career guidance, communications, social and mental health services, transportation, etc.

Visit www.flamboroughconnects.ca and click the survey link on the What’s Your Path slide.