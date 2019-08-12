I read a study this week that originated at Harvard and MIT and determined that the best thing a parent can do to help a child's brain development is to have regular conversation with him/her. Harvard and MIT are pretty prestigious institutions and they have a lot of resources to conduct research so I have little doubt there is merit to this study.

Of course, there have been other studies, on a pretty regular basis, that extoll other virtuous activities as critical to normal child development. Reading to and with children, spending time in nature, exposing children to wide ranges of food, music and various other experiences have all been shown, at one time or another, to be important factors in achieving both normalcy, or in some cases, superior development.

Most parents are anxious to give their child the best start to life. Some parents read parenting or science magazines or online articles and see such studies. Some of those will take every study to heart and try to incorporate the "best practices" into their parenting regimen. Others will select the studies that support what they are already doing and ignore the studies that suggest something better might be out there.

Most parents will never read studies on best parenting practices and will do what their parents did, or some slightly revised version of it, having decided that since they ended up normal (at least in their opinion), so too will their children turn out that way under similar influences. For the most part they are probably right. Studies are valuable but common sense is even more valuable and most parents, over time, develop a sense for what is working for them and their child to reach the standard markers of maturity and emotional and intellectual development.

This does not suggest that amny parents would not benefit from understanding what researchers are discovering about the brain development of children and the factors which can influence that brain development in the most positive manner. It is only in the last decade or so that we have come to much better understand the complex processes of the brain and how certain influences can affect it. It's knowledge our parents, and their parents, did not have and thus wasn't in our repertoire of common sense parenting approaches.

I'm not sure knee-jerk parenting changes in response to every study that comes out is the right way to approach new knowledge but there are certainly plenty of opportunities, as we learn about brain development, to reflect on what we do and perhaps consider a few simple strategies to see how our child might respond. I'm not referring just to intellectual and emotional development but also to effective use of discipline. There are plenty of small adjustments we might all find useful when we understand more about both our own children, and the options available to influence them in a positive and healthy way.

In many ways, what we do as parents is to "tweak" the natural development that is going to take place anyway. Most of our children, by definition, will achieve "normal" development regardless of how engaged we are in the process. A little knowledge, and willingness to apply that knowledge, perhaps offers opportunities to improve the quality of our own, and our children's lives, in small and simple ways. Over time you never know to what advantage those improvements may ultimately lead.

Graham Hookey has been writing weekly columns on parenting and education since 1984 and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.





