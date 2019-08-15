You’ve decided to hire a financial adviser. But who do you choose? Deciding which adviser to work with can be difficult and maybe even a little daunting. Here are a few ideas on how to make that decision.

Like most purchasing decisions, it comes down to what is being offered and at what cost.

I will start with the cost because many financial services consumers are unaware of how their financial adviser is paid.

Some financial advisers are remunerated based on commissions on investment products sold to their clients. Ongoing “trailer commissions” can be paid to your adviser from mutual fund companies based on the mutual funds you own that are linked to your financial adviser.

A potential problem is a conflict, or at least a perceived conflict, of interest.

Does a commission-based model encourage the financial adviser to recommend more buying and selling of investments? Or does it encourage the recommendations of investment products that pay a higher level of commission?

An alternative option is a fee-only adviser. No commissions are paid.

Fees can be a specific fixed amount per year, an hourly fee based on time spent, or a per cent of assets under management.

Receiving professional financial advice has a cost and it is in your best interest to fully understand how those costs are determined.

The next thing to understand is what services are being offered. This can range from an annual call reminding you to make your RRSP contribution to comprehensive financial planning.