Welcome to another beautiful month of August.

On Aug. 19, Fortinos will host a public meeting which will be held at the Waterdown legion from 7 to 8 p.m., to unveil the exciting expansion plans for the Waterdown store. The new iConnect Community “Live, Work, Play” residential, health care and seniors housing development proposed for the Clappison Power Centre will be presented at a public meeting on Sept. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hamilton Technology Centre.

Recent new business announcements of L3 Wescam, Stryker, WPE, CHCH Studios, Prima Care Retirement and Long Term Health Centre and other new corporations at Clappison Power Centre that we are negotiating means high paying jobs for our community. There will be more announcements this fall, which will mean more jobs for young professionals moving to our Flamborough community.

Important to our community, I will be hosting my annual community police meeting in September/October. Waterdown residents have stepped forward to establish a neighbourhood watch program with police. Thank you for your patience while we secure the date, time and location.

A new Secondary Plan study to determine development in Waterdown is underway and gives residents the opportunity to provide input on development you want to see in our Waterdown core. It also provides protection for heritage properties.

The former Town of Flamborough allowed the seven-storey building on John Street and 10-storey building on Dundas and Hamilton streets, all built over the past 40 years. There has been no real planning for the Waterdown core — before or since amalgamation. A new bylaw passed in 2017 for the Waterdown commercial district was to relax parking restrictions only. It did not change the type or height of buildings allowed by the former town. For more information, visit www.hamilton.ca/heritageinventor.

We are blessed with many heritage properties in the Mill Street Heritage District. It is generally comprised of Mill Street between Elgin Street to the north and the railway crossing near Smokey Hollow to the south, and includes portions of Dundas Street, Griffin Street, Union Street and John Street. The boundary of the Mill Street Heritage District can be accessed online through the city’s heritage mapping: www.map.hamilton.ca/heritagemap.

The Waterdown Farmers Market will host a number of charities during August/September such as the Waterdown chapter of 100+ Women Who Care Saturday Aug. 31, in the Waterdown legion parking lot. Our goal is to reach 100 women for the Sept. 18 meeting, at Grace Anglican Church from 7 to 8 p.m.

— Judi Partridge is the Hamilton city councillor for Ward 15 Flamborough, Waterdown, Carlisle, Freelton, Millgrove. She can be reached at judi.partridge@hamilton.ca or 905-546-2713.



