I travel on Waterdown Road daily at different times of the day. For the past two months, this large bus drives around town and back to the Aldershot GO station seemingly empty. The other day, I saw one person get on the big bus at Hamilton Street.

Can our municipal officials explain to the public why we need to waste energy, resources and taxpayer dollars to operate this large vehicle when obviously it is underutilized?

Could a small minivan save us money and have less of an impact on our environment?

Marilyn Brown