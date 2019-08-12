ISBN: 9781501171932

The Woman in the Woods is the latest book by John Connolly in his “Charlie Parker” series. Charlie Parker is a private detective and this latest novel sees him investigate a case involving a dead young woman whose partially buried body is discovered in some woods in Maine. It soon becomes clear that the woman gave birth just before she died, although there is no sign of the baby.

Things get interesting when lawyer Moxie Castin hires Charlie Parker to investigate the woman’s death and to try and find the infant. While investigating the case of the woman’s body in the woods and the fate of her baby, Parker discovers that someone else wants to know what happened to the young mother and where she put something that he desperately wants – and doesn’t have a problem killing people for.

As the number of people brutally murdered climbs, Parker’s investigation gets positive results. But can he stop the killing and those responsible for the murders?

This is the first book in the Charlie Parker series that I’ve read and it was an exceptional mystery thriller. Not only was the plot a good mystery, but it contained elements of the supernatural which were interesting – and more than a little creepy. And while The Woman in the Woods is the 16th book in the series, it is a good stand alone story – and one that will likely have you looking to read earlier books. This is one series that I’ve added to my reading list.

The Runner

Peter May

Quercus

2003, 2019, 439 pages

ISBN: 9781681440774

The Runner is the fifth book in Peter May’s entertaining “The China Thrillers” series featuring detective Li Yan (who is now a Section Chief) and Dr. Margaret Campbell, a forensic pathologist. Dr. Campbell and Li Yan are now engaged with a baby on the way but life is proving difficult. Not only are the parents not supportive of the upcoming marriage, but there are ramifications if a Chinese police officer marries a foreign national. And if these matters aren’t difficult enough to deal with, several exceptional athletes have died recently and Li Yan senses a conspiracy.

Can Li Yan, with the help of Dr. Campbell, unravel the confusing circumstances surrounding the deaths of some of China’s elite athletes? As with the first four books in the series, The Runner features interesting characters and a fascinating plot along with some of China’s history and culture thrown in for good measure!