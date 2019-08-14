RE: The $30-million question: Should Hamilton firefighters be responding to the same medical calls as paramedics?

The story by Teri Pecoski was an excellent look into our emergency services. I believe it shows that the way our emergency services operate is long overdue for change.

The $30-million proposed fire department expansion is mostly unnecessary. That money would be better spent for us taxpayers on emergency medical services.

Cut back on the fire crews responding to so many medical calls when ambulance response is adequate. Surely the ambulance service can be trained to respond out of the same fire stations as fast as the fire department does.

After amalgamation, the Hamilton Fire Department added additional fire stations to an already large department. Response times are no longer the be-all and end-all for fire departments.

The response time of part-time firefighters in our area, we know, can be up to 15 minutes, and have no problem with it.

Our fire insurance rates are the same as they are in the old city, which have three- to four-minute response times.

Bottom line: fire calls are not increasing much, if at all. These days, prevention is the key.

Our aging population requires, and will continue to require, increased medical calls. The ambulance service must be given priority for our tax dollars in these changing times.

Terry Bridle, Freelton

