Am I, contrary to my upbringing and values, now susceptible to repeated cheating? Am I just lonely because my husband’s always working or tired?

Or am I with the wrong man and need to break up my family in order to find a happier life?

Brief Encounter

A: Cheating is an action you willingly took, but it doesn’t have to become your self-definition.

The slam-bang sex was a poor substitute for what you were really seeking: attention and admiration from a man with whom you’re in an intimate, ongoing relationship.

It doesn’t happen in two hours.

But a 10-year marriage with two children deserves taking the steps to try to make your relationship more connected.

If ever there was a need for marriage counselling, it’s NOW for both of you. Tell your husband this. (No, I don’t advise confessing to the cheating, but have yourself checked to be sure your last sex partner didn’t pass on any sexually transmitted infections.)

You both need to raise the problem issues and feelings about them: Does he work unusual hours because he’s driven in his career, or to make more money than is really needed, or to avoid home life with the kids and talking/intimacy with you?

Would you two be closer if you showed more interest in talking to him about his work? Are your lifestyle tastes and wants part of the reason he’s so intent on earning a lot?

The main purpose of this discussion — whether between yourselves or with a professional counsellor — is to discover if there’s still an element of caring between you.

If Yes, work on it. Your kids deserve that effort.

If No, then say so when you’re sure, and do the work of reframing your life as a separated/divorced mother with shared child custody.

Cheating is only an escape from reality. And this past episode doesn’t even qualify as more than a blip.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Don’t let a rare, bad choice of cheating define you. Focus on the reasons, and change what you can.

EXPERT ADVICE. IN YOUR INBOX: Sign up for the Star’s advice newsletter, get the latest on relationships, etiquette and more.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.