A special thanks to all those who came out and supported our first yard sale at the new location. Thanks to all who donated items to sell and those who made purchases.

The day started off with rain, but cleared up just in time. All money raised will go directly to the pets in our care.

Daily we receive requests from people wanting us to take in cats and kittens. In order for this to happen we need more foster homes as the shelter is full.

July and August are notorious for slow adoptions. Folks are on holidays and then planning for the start up of school in September.

While kittens are cute — and we have lots — please consider an older feline friend as they, too, are in need of a forever home. You get to bypass the kitten stage and all their antics. Although cute, kittens certainly can be busy.

The new shelter is working out wonderfully. A serene country setting with large windows that the cats are enjoying.

We have several dogs also looking for new homes.

Mitsy is an eight-year-old Shih Tzu and then we have two toy poodles. We were told they were six and three years old, but turns out they are really nine and 11 years old.

People will say anything to get us to take their pets and it certainly creates issues. Both poodles are males and neither was neutered. Both also require dental work.

To help support Animal Adoptions of Flamborough we have several events on the roster.