All Flamborough residents and businesses contribute to — and benefit from — the economic transformation that has been underway for well over two decades and shows no signs of slowing.

New jobs and residents are coming to Flamborough and there is no doubt that success breeds success. Attracting and keeping large employers only convinces others to set up shop, too.

Following Stryker Canada’s investment in its new 120,000-square-foot Flamborough home, L3 WESCAM — a world leader in imaging technology — announced its return to Flamborough in June.

The Burlington-based company is building a 330,000-square-foot headquarters just east of Clappison’s Corners, which will include research and development, engineering, assembly and office space. It is expected to bring 1,200 jobs to Waterdown beginning in 2021.

The Krpan Group, owners of the Flamborough Power Centre and surrounding properties, are proposing the mixed use iConnect Business, which would include 2,000 residential units, 1.5 million square feet of commercial space, and 3,000 jobs.

Good jobs and an appropriate housing mix are crucial to ensuring Flamborough and Hamilton are not bedroom communities, but places where people can live, work, play, raise families and put down long-term roots.

Clearly, the word is out that Flamborough is a great place to live. It’s expected that Waterdown’s population will double by 2031. The town grew by 1,500 dwellings between 2001 and 2016 and that will be dwarfed by the 7,500 housing units coming over the next dozen years or so.

Not one resident needs to be told all of that comes with enormous growing pains, especially endured on our roads. Flamborough’s population and traffic have exploded, while infrastructure investments — namely a bypass around Waterdown’s historic village and a new interchange at highways 5 and 6 — are stuck in design and approvals. Construction remains on the distant horizon.

Business growth is also hampered by high and climbing electricity rates, drastic hikes to building and planning fees charged by the City of Hamilton, ongoing issues with unnecessary red tape holding up new developments, as well as investments from existing businesses, and a critical shortage of skilled labour in STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) fields.

We cannot be lulled into a false sense of security that healthy, sustainable growth is the inevitable trajectory for Flamborough, Hamilton or Ontario. We must ensure it is so.