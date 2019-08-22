RE: Indwell model offers stability, compassion and hope, Review, Aug. 8 issue

Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly seems to playing a classic game of smoke and mirrors with local citizens. In praising Hamilton’s Indwell Wentworth Housing project — which I agree is an excellent example of a local community agency helping to mitigate the city’s homeless crisis — she is diverting our attention away from the reality that her government is actually cutting essential funding for both affordable housing and long-term care in Hamilton.

Recent announcements indicate a $15-million cut in provincial funding to repair and build affordable housing units over a three-year period, and additional cuts to long-term care funding.

This is an example, once more, of this government hitting our most vulnerable citizens with short-sighted funding cuts that will serve to intensify well documented crises in both affordable housing and long-term care in this city.