RE: Owner of Waterdown's Village Fish and Chips bids farewell to restaurant, customers

For many years, my family has enjoyed delicious fish and chips, made fresh at Village Fish and Chips. Sometimes on the way home from work we would pick up dinner or eat in — always courteous, pleasant servers, and always delicious.

I remember when Neil Bos's parents first opened up a new place to eat in this village, or to just have coffee and a snack.

Our appreciation to you, Neil, for many years of service to business and community. Everyone comes to a time of serious decisions, such as retirement.