With the summer winding down, people start thinking about getting back into regular routines: back to school, back to work, back to the gym, etc. It’s a time to learn more, grow more, earn more and even lose more for better health. We focus on routines because they’re good for us.

As you’re mapping out your fall game plan, I encourage you to refocus on a commitment to shop local and spend it here. You know the magnanimous reasons for putting dollars back into the local economy — there are plenty. Yes, it's nice to keep doors to small business open. It’s good to support entrepreneurs who are also your neighbours. But routines stick when there is something in it for you.

Consider the benefits you'll enjoy when you shop local. Less travel — save on gas, money and time. Why deal with traffic and aggravation commuting to shops and businesses? From wellness practitioners to beauty salons, gyms, restaurants, gift shops, grocery stores and more — there’s so much variety right here in the village of Waterdown; in fact, there's everything you need and more.

Many Waterdown businesses are likely within walking distance of your home. Why not park the car, benefit from the exercise and discover businesses you might not notice when driving by?

Access specialty and non-mass-produced goods, including organic and locally grown, farm-to-table food. Enjoy one-of-kind artisan items. Feel more confident knowing from where the clothes you buy and the food you feed your family comes. Celebrate being an individual with items you won’t see on every third person.

Visit one of our many small-town shops, and the owners and staff will get to know you — by your name, by your usual coffee order, by what brands you like, right down to what size you wear. That’s a level of service you won’t often experience other places.

Spend it here, and you’ll be served by some truly awesome people. I don’t think you’ll find a more caring, generous, spirited, passionate group of business owners than the one we are lucky to have here in the Waterdown village.

— Susan Pennie is Waterdown BIA's executive director and a cheerleader of the "Spend It Here" ideology